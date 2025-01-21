Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.70) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Cranswick

Shares of LON:CWK traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,930 ($60.79). 198,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,913.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,801.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,788 ($46.71) and a one year high of GBX 5,260 ($64.86).

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

