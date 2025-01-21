Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.70) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.
Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.
