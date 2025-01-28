Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 28th (ADBE, ADSK, AFRM, AIR, ALAB, AME, CIB, CIEN, CSCO, ECL)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 28th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $263.00.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $615.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $535.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

