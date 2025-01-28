Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 28th (ADBE, ADSK, AFRM, AIR, ALAB, AME, CIB, CIEN, CSCO, ECL)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 28th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $263.00.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $615.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $535.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.