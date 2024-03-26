Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 21,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

