Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ICE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.98. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

