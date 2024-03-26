Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ICE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.98. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05.
About Canlan Ice Sports
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canlan Ice Sports
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.