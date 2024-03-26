Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.1 %

HOVNP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $19.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

