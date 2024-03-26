IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.42

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGIFF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.