IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.42

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of IGIFF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $31.56.
About IGM Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.