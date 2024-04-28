Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

