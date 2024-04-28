Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 105,949 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 317,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 172,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 58,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,331. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.