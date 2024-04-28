Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Grows By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ealixir Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EAXR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.
Ealixir Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ealixir
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.