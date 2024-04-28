Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Grows By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ealixir Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EAXR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Get Ealixir alerts:

Ealixir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.