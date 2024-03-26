Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 12th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock remained flat at $26.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
