Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 12th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock remained flat at $26.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.