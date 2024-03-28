Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEL remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,556. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

