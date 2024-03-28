BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 29th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BYD Trading Down 1.6 %

About BYD

Shares of BYDDY stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 586,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,907. BYD has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

