Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Drops By 82.8%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Country Garden Trading Down 8.3 %

CTRYY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Get Country Garden alerts:

About Country Garden

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.