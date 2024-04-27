Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 403.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global Helium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HECOF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 26,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.22.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Global Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.