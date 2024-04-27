Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 403.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HECOF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 26,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.22.
Global Helium Company Profile
