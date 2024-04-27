Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 325.9% in April

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Leonardo Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,740. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.
Leonardo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.