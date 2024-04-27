Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 325.9% in April

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,740. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

