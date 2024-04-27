Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 351.2%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 14,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,312. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
