Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 351.2%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 14,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,312. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,368,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 188,690 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 480,897 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 285.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

