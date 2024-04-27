EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVgo Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of EVGOW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 4,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

