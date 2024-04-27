EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EVgo Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of EVGOW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 4,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.
About EVgo
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.