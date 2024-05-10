Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,618 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $21,571,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,121. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,836. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.