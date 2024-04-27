ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 368.2% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.02%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

