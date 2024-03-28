GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GMS Trading Up 0.5 %

GMS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 483,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

