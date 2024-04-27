Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 351.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

