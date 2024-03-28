HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CFO Sells $2,342,400.00 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.98. 183,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in HCI Group by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

