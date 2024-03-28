Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GALKF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Galantas Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galantas Gold
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.