Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GALKF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

