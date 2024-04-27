Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.01 and a 52 week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

