Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.08. 370,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,971. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.