Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. 151,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

