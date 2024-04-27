Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Down 5.7%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 470,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 540,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -1.08.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

