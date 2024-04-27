Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 363,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,969,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.36. 24,613,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,692,924. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

