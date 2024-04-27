Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 1.06% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 16,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

