PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.55 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and $104,405.87 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.13973637 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $122,578.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

