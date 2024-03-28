REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.47

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 392052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

REV Group Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

