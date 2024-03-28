Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 925,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 669% from the previous session’s volume of 120,226 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.63.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $921.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.