dForce USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $686,456.77 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $686,456.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00132896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008577 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,065,129 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9919047 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $337,546.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.