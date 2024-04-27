Provident Trust Co. Sells 4,344 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 6.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $309,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,513.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 83,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $495.35. 2,727,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.84 and its 200-day moving average is $514.21. The company has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

