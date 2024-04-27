O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $10.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,043.93. 335,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,021. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,097.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.31.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

