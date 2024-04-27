Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Investment Partners LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $42.32. 6,255,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.