Conflux (CFX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.03 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Conflux has a total market cap of $936.04 million and $38.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.71 or 0.00749391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00132399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00194395 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00052636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00105327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,994,392,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,944,391,992 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,994,143,106.53 with 3,944,143,092.78 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2376483 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $58,387,432.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.