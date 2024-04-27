Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.46. 60,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,920. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.