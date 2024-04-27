Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,857,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $382.31. 4,252,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,479. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.