AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Up 165.8% in April

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance
AERWINS Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 1,657,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $999.09. AERWINS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $88.00.
AERWINS Technologies Company Profile
