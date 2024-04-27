IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 841 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 1.0 %

ILMN traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 829,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.