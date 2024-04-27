Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.83. 4,170,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

