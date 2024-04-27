Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Up 95.4% in April

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 78,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $1,130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 283,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

