Opinicus Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $733.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,427. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $380.77 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

