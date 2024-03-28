Saxon Interests Inc. Buys New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.46. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $319.70.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

