Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,378. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

