Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. 1,736,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

