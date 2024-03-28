First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.62 during midday trading on Thursday. 570,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

