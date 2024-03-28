Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.93 and last traded at $192.02. Approximately 1,015,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,360,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.