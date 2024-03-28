NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director Buys $181,223.50 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NAMS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 292,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $132,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,463,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
