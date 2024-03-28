NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director Buys $181,223.50 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 292,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $132,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,463,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.